IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh Steals the Show

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony was nothing short of spectacular, with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan adding his signature charm to the festivities. The highlight of the evening came when Khan, known for his magnetic stage presence, took to the stage for an electrifying dance performance with cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh.

The trio set the stage on fire, delivering a high-energy performance that had the crowd roaring in excitement. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic dance moves, effortlessly matched Kohli and Singh’s rhythm, making it one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The opening ceremony also saw a host of other star-studded performances, but it was this unique collaboration between the King of Bollywood and two of IPL's brightest stars that truly stole the spotlight.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the start of IPL 2025, but the night’s performance has already set a high bar for the excitement surrounding the tournament.