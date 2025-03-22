Live
- IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya picks 3-29 as bowlers help RCB restrict KKR to 174/8
- India aims to take number of unicorns to 5,000 in future: Piyush Goyal
- Delimitation a threat to southern states' political representation: Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Another China-made K-8 aircraft crashes in Sri Lanka, raises safety concerns
- Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar hail Centre's decision to withdraw 20pc export duty on onions
- I-League 2024-25: Delhi FC relegated after 1-2 defeat to Real Kashmir
- Madhusudan Agrawal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma, conferred 'Consular of the Year' award
- National Conference on Biological Sciences Kicks Off at Alva’s College
- Sridevi Medical College Secures 13 Ranks in MBBS and Postgraduate Courses
- IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh Steals the Show
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh Steals the Show
Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying dance with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh stole the show at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exciting season.
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony was nothing short of spectacular, with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan adding his signature charm to the festivities. The highlight of the evening came when Khan, known for his magnetic stage presence, took to the stage for an electrifying dance performance with cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh.
The trio set the stage on fire, delivering a high-energy performance that had the crowd roaring in excitement. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic dance moves, effortlessly matched Kohli and Singh’s rhythm, making it one of the most memorable moments of the night.
The opening ceremony also saw a host of other star-studded performances, but it was this unique collaboration between the King of Bollywood and two of IPL's brightest stars that truly stole the spotlight.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting the start of IPL 2025, but the night’s performance has already set a high bar for the excitement surrounding the tournament.