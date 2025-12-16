IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Cameron Green Breaks Mitchell Starc’s Record as CSK Emerge with Highest Remaining Purse

Green’s blockbuster deal dominated the first round, with KKR going all out in a fierce bidding war to secure one of the most complete all-rounders in world T20 cricket. The aggressive move reflected KKR’s intent after entering the auction with the largest purse, even as the franchise significantly reduced its remaining funds.

At 25, Cameron Green’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball, along with his athletic fielding, made him the most sought-after overseas player in the auction pool, ultimately pushing him past Starc’s long-standing record.

CSK Now Hold Highest Remaining Purse

Following the conclusion of the first round, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have emerged as the franchise with the highest remaining purse, holding ₹43.40 crore. With several slots still to fill, CSK are now well-positioned to influence upcoming bidding rounds and potentially trigger fresh bidding wars.

David Miller Picked Up by Delhi Capitals

Amid the marquee headlines, Delhi Capitals (DC) made a smart value addition by acquiring South African veteran David Miller for ₹2 crore. Bought at base price, Miller adds experience and finishing depth to DC’s middle order as the auction progresses.

Sarfaraz Khan Unsold in Opening Round

In one of the notable surprises of the first round, Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan went unsold. Despite his domestic credentials, no franchise placed a bid initially. With multiple rounds still remaining, it remains to be seen whether Sarfaraz can attract interest later in the auction.

First Round Sets the Narrative

The opening round of the IPL 2026 mini auction showcased contrasting franchise strategies — KKR breaking records, CSK strengthening their financial leverage, DC opting for value buys, and several teams adopting a cautious approach as the auction moves into its next phase.