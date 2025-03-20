IPL Updates: Captains No Longer Face Match Bans for Slow Over-Rates

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced a key revision to its playing conditions for the upcoming season, following the captains’ meeting held in Mumbai on March 20. The most significant change pertains to over-rate offences, specifically concerning penalties for captains.

In a move to ease the burden on captains, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that match bans for slow over-rate offences will no longer be enforced. Instead, captains will incur demerit points, with a ban only being imposed in exceptional circumstances.

The decision was communicated to the franchise captains and managers during the meeting at the BCCI office. Under the revised rules, slow over-rate offences will now result in demerit points for the captain, similar to the system used by the International Cricket Council (ICC). These points will remain valid for three years.

According to an internal communication obtained by Cricbuzz, "The captain will be penalised with demerit points but will not face a match ban for slow over-rate." A Level 1 offence will incur a fine of 25 to 75 percent of the match fee, along with demerit points, which will accumulate over the next three years. In cases of more serious offences, labelled as Level 2, four demerit points will be issued.

“For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose additional penalties, either through a 100% fine or further demerit points,” a source explained. "These points may eventually lead to a match ban, but not immediately for slow over-rate violations."

This new approach replaces the previous system, where captains could face match bans for slow over-rates. In the past, Rishabh Pant missed an important game for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 season, and Hardik Pandya was ruled out of Mumbai Indians’ opening match of IPL 2025 due to a similar offence in the previous year.

The meeting also addressed the Impact Player Rule, which has faced its share of critics. The BCCI confirmed that the rule will remain in place for the 2025 season and the following IPL cycles, but will be reviewed after the 2027 edition. "The IPL will continue to implement the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to substitute one player during a match, at least until 2027," a source told Cricbuzz.

Additionally, the BCCI has updated the DRS (Decision Review System) clause in the playing conditions. Players will now be allowed to review decisions made by on-field umpires concerning wides and no-balls, including those for height or wides outside the off-stump. The 2025 IPL playing conditions are expected to provide further clarification on this.

The changes are set to bring about an exciting new season, with the IPL continuing to evolve its rules for better fairness and competition.