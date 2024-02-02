Jaiswal is in a good zone right now to make this innings count, says Zaheer Khan

Visakhapatnam: Former India fast-bowler Zaheer Khan lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 179 on Day One of the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Friday, saying the left-handed opener is in a good zone to make his innings count for the hosts.

On a day when no other India batter got past 40, Jaiswal stood tall to slam his highest-ever Test score -– 179 not out off 257 balls, laced with 17 fours and three sixes. He was cautious at the start, before cashing on the loose deliveries to stand tall for India in the opening day of the match, where they made 336/6.

“Jaiswal is going to have that hunger for runs and a double hundred will be on his mind. For him, Day 1 was phenomenal and it’s all about resetting going into day 2. He’s got everything -– particularly the ability to shift gears and set the pace, understanding different situations and tackling them.”

“During the first session, he was cautious and in the second he took the gear a notch higher and was scoring at a better pace. When the wickets were falling - he was controlling. So, I think he’s in a good zone right now to make this innings count. For India, it’s of utmost priority that Jaiswal continues to have that mindset to put them back into the driver’s seat,” said Zaheer on ‘Match Centre Live’ on JioCinema and Sports18, at the end of day one’s play.

Owais Shah, the former England batter, was left impressed by Jaiswal’s focus and temperament in getting a big knock for the Indian team.

“He is an all-round player and if we notice he has wonderful abilities, but what impressed me the most was his concentration. You have talent, and that is why you are representing your country but the concentration and the match temperament that he has at such a young age has impressed me the most.”