Jasprit Bumrah Fit for Final Test vs England, Confirms Coach Gambhir

India has received a big boost ahead of the final Test against England at The Oval. Coach Gautam Gambhir said that Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for selection. He also confirmed that all fast bowlers are fully fit and ready for the big match in the ICC World Test Championship series.

Bumrah, who played in three of the four Tests so far, was rested for one game. Gambhir said that no final decision has been made yet on whether Bumrah will play in the last Test, but he’s available.

He said all seamers are fit, there are no injuries, and the team hasn’t discussed the final playing combination yet. He also said that whoever gets picked should give their best for the country.

Captain Shubman Gill also spoke about Bumrah. He said that if Bumrah plays, it will be great, but even if he doesn’t, India still has a strong bowling attack.

Gambhir added that Arshdeep Singh will be available after the third Test, but Akash Deep is ruled out due to injury.

Gambhir Defends Team India in Stokes Controversy

Gambhir also spoke about the drama on the fifth day of the fourth Test. With about 15 overs left, England captain Ben Stokes waved to end the game in a draw. But Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were close to centuries, kept batting and reached their hundreds.

Gambhir backed the decision. He said if England batters were on 90 or 85 runs, they wouldn’t have stopped the game either. He said our players earned their centuries by playing well, not because of anyone’s help.

He also responded to Stokes' comments on injury substitutions. He said that if a player is seriously injured, there should be a rule to allow a replacement. He said it’s not fair to play with 10 men against 11 in such an important series.

This came after Rishabh Pant was injured during the fourth Test and had to leave the field.