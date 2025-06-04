Kohli hails Patidar's IPL turnaround from 'injury replacement to title-winning captain'

After 18 years of hard work and dedication, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally reaped the results by winning their maiden IPL title. Virat Kohli had a special word of praise for skipper Rajat Patidar, who came in as an injury replacement in 2022 and went on to don the captain's armband this season.

Patidar is the eighth captain for RCB and has played three seasons for the franchise since joining them in 2021, when he couldn't do much and was subsequently released. He went unsold at the 2022 auction but was brought into the side as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

The Madhya Pradesh batter was retained ahead of 2023 season but missed it due to an Achilles heel injury. He scored 395 runs from 13 innings in IPL 2024. With Faf du Plessis leaving the franchise, Patidar was named captain for the 2025 season.

What a turnaround. Injury replacement to IPL-winning captain – bloody hell, that's a turnaround," said Kohli in a video posted by RCB on their social media. In the video, Kohli entered the dressing room with AB de Villiers and presented Patidar with one of his bats, which the RCB skipper accepted with a kiss on the willow.

Speaking about the historic win, Kohli said, "Very difficult to explain, man. I think I'm going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bangalore and celebrate it with the city and fans who have stood with us two seconds."

"A full bunch of match winners – people stepping out of different stages and putting their hands up to get the job done for the team and just having that hunger and confidence in them," he added.

Kohli further acknowledged local boy Mayank Agarwal and said, "You could wear that badge with pride of RCB. That thing can never go away from a Bangalore boy." To this, Mayank quipped, "You're playing for Bangalore for 18 years. I can tell you one thing: the city is yours as much as Bangalore is for anybody else. I'm sure you have an idea, but I think in the coming days you will really experience the love from this city as well."

Kohli further talked about Rajat’s leadership, Jitesh Sharma's smartness, and the team coming together to achieve this historic maiden trophy win.

"These guys have a different mindset. They are made differently. They are taking up the job so well. Rajat led from the front and led with composure. His bowling changes, along with his calmness under pressure, were absolutely phenomenal throughout the tournament. And he's just got this really balanced personality, which really helps him to stay calm.

"And Jitesh as well as excited. He's a brilliant cricketing brain. You could see the way he stepped up in the most crucial moment of the game. Two good friends from Madhya Pradesh, getting the job done for RCB. They're going to have a really good time in Bangalore and back home as well," he concluded.