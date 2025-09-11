Kuldeep Yadav Shines in Asia Cup: 4 Wickets for 7 Runs Against UAE

Kuldeep Yadav, India’s cricket bowler, was on the bench for many months. Even though he was in the team, he rarely got to play. Fans wondered why such a talented and experienced player was ignored.

Amazing Performance Against UAE

In the Asia Cup in Dubai, Kuldeep got his chance. He bowled very well against the UAE, taking 4 wickets for only 7 runs in 13 balls. He was named Player of the Match. This showed he is still a strong and dangerous bowler.

Hard Work Pays Off

Earlier, Kuldeep was left out in big series like ODIs and T20s against England. Even in a Test series, he didn’t get a game. Instead of complaining, he practiced hard. His effort impressed the team management.

Fans Excited for Future Matches

Fans are now excited to see Kuldeep in more games. The upcoming match against Pakistan is highly awaited. His clever spinning and smart bowling make him an important player for India.