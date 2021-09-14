Madan bats for split captaincy; says Rohit can lead well

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Tuesday came out in support of split captaincy theory in India, saying it will "ease the pressure on Virat Kohli".

"I guess this could be a nice option. We are in a very good position right now. We are lucky that we have Rohit Sharma in the team and whenever Virat Kohli feels that he wants to concentrate on one or two formats then Rohit can step in, and he has a lot of experience," Madan told IANS.

"So, in a way, I feel it will benefit India. I read that Virat is likely to step down from captaincy (of ODI and T20) as he wants to concentrate on his batting, which is a good idea I guess. I don't know whether it is a rumour or what… but the split captaincy plan could benefit India in a big way.

It all depends on what Virat is thinking right now. India as a team is doing a great job, we have seen that in England (Test series) recently. So, let's see what happens."

There are reports that Team India limited-over side could see a change of leadership after the T20 World Cup next month with Kohli set to take a big call soon. If Kohli decides to give up on the captaincy, then opener Rohit will take over the reins in ODI and T20 cricket.

It was also reported that Virat is planning to take this decision since he wants to concentrate on his batting form which has dipped considerably over the last year. And meetings were also held within the BCCI in this regard.

However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday rubbished such reports. "This is all rubbish. Nothing such is happening. This is all that you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy)," Dhumal told IANS. "Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."