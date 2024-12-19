Man who never believed in playing it safe

New Delhi: Luminaries from the world of cricket doffed their hats to “all-time great” Ravi-chandran Ashwin after he announced his international retirement, leaving the game a little poorer after enriching it through a glorious career. During his long stint with the Indian team, Ashwin has kept on reinventing himself to keep pace with the evolving game, something that impressed the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

“From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all,” Tendulkar wrote on ‘X’.

Ashwin’s longtime India teammate Virat Kohli penned an emotional tribute and recalled their “14 years of camaraderie”, current coach Gautam Gambhir hailed his influence on future generations, and Ajinkya Rahane reminisced how every ball felt like a wicket-taking delivery. BCCI President Roger Binny said Ashwin’s brilliance has been a cornerstone of Indian cricket’s success over the years. Kohli was seen embracing the off-spinner following a lengthy conversation in the dressing room as Ashwin wiped his eyes, sparking speculations on his retirement.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri hailed Ashwin’s craft and contribution to Indian cricket. “Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game im-mensely with your skill and craft. God bless,” wrote Shastri .”

India’s highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble lauded Ashwin on his illustrious career. “Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field.

Rahane, who often stood at slip to Ashwin, recalled his sharpness as a bowler who kept the batters guessing with his clever variations. “Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance wait-ing to happen. All the best for your next chapter!” said Ra-hane.

Virender Sehwag called Ashwin a genuine match-winner. “Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a magnificent career. You were a genuine match winner and to finish as the sec-ond highest wicket taker for us in Test cricket is a monu-mental achievement.” Seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara, with whom Ashwin played a lot of cricket for India, said his decision brought “a lump in the throat”. “Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Ashwin as a “GOAT” and the best cricketer from Tamil Nadu.