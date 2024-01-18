Live
Just In
Marcus Stoinis and Naveen-ul-haq joins Durban’s Super Giants
Australian World Cup winner Marcus Stoinis and Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-haq joined Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) for the remainder of the SA20.
Stoinis replaces West Indies Nicholas Pooran, bolstering the in-form DSG squad who are currently second on the table with three wins out of three. The 34-year-old Perth native is a veteran of 127 international matches across formats for Australia, and a further 250 T20I matches worth of experience.
Stoinis also plays for Indian Premier League outfit Lucknow Super Giants, the affiliate of Durban’s Super Giants.
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq has also linked up with the DSG squad ahead of their big clash against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday.
Ul-Haq comes in for Richard Gleeson, bringing with him his vast global T20 experience.
Commenting on the new faces, SA20 league Commissioner Graeme Smith said: “We’ve had an action-packed start to the opening week of Season 2 with some high-quality cricket and entertainment on show. We can see the teams pulling out all the stops and bringing in some world-class players into their squads, it’s great to have the calibre of these players joining the League.”