Marnus Labuschagne gets maiden ODI call as Australia announce squad for India tour

SYDNEY: Uncapped batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who has been having a dream run in Tests, has been included in Australia's 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India scheduled for next month.

The 25-year-old hasn't featured for Australia in limited-overs matches as yet, but has registered an impressive run of scores in Tests. Recently, Labuschagne narrowly missed joining Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar in scoring at least 150 in three successive Test innings in the Perth Test against New Zealand which Australia won by 296 runs.

"Similar to the Test team, we are wanting the white ball squad to continue the form of the unbeaten T20 Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka," Trevor Hohns, the national selector, said. "The performance of our white ball squads has been strong and we are hoping to build the momentum towards the T20 World Cup at home at the end of the year and ultimately build towards the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

"The performance of the top order at home through the T20 series was very strong so we look for that to continue in the Indian ODI series. We also believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game," he added.

The pace duo of Sean Abbott and Kane Richardson have also been included to go with the experienced trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will share the spin responsibilities for the ODI series which will be Australia's first 50-over international assignment since the 2019 World Cup.

The first match of the series will be played on January 14 in Mumbai, followed by two ODIs to be played on January 17 and 19 in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.

ODI Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Siddle replaces Hazlewood

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Peter Siddle has been named as replacement for injured Josh Hazlewood in the 13-man Test squad for the Boxing Day Test against the Black Caps.

"Peter has been brought in as a 13th player for Melbourne," Hohns said. "He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation."

Australia's 13-man Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Siddle, Travis Head (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner