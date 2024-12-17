McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket

Former New Zealand player and current England head coach Brendon McCullum praised the longevity Tim Southee had in his career as the pacer drew the curtain on his 16-year-long Test career on Tuesday.

Southee had already announced his decision to retire from the red-ball format after the Test series against England and the veteran right-armer finished his Test career in style as New Zealand dismissed England for just 234 to clinch a massive 423-run victory.

It was a full-circle moment for Southee to mark a perfect end to his Test career as he did it at his home ground of Seddon Park against England, the same opponent against whom he marked his debut in the format.

"Tim's, he's one of my good friends, really really close friends. He's a guy who has all come in at such a young age and he had that sort of cheekiness about him and he's one of those guys that you love spending time around. You never count him out of any situation as well, he's a tough bugger," McCullum said in a video posted by NZC on their social media.

"I guess it's that sort of farming background of his as well. He just puts his head down and works hard and hence the success has come his way. His performances statistically are as good as anyone but I think to me the mark of great players is to do it over a long period, to have that longevity and he's done that" he said.

Southee picked up a pair of wickets during England's second innings to finish his career with 391 Test scalps in 107 Tests, the second most for New Zealand after Richard Hadlee, who has 431 scalps in 86 matches.

"I mean we talk a lot about trying to leave the cap in a better place than you found it and I know for a fact that when Tim walks off at Seddon Park, he'll walk off and he'll be satisfied but also, you know, the country will be very grateful for his contribution over a long period of time," McCullum added.

When Southee walked out to bat for the final match, he received a guard of honour from England players in both innings.

Southee claimed 5-55 and scored 77 off 40 balls on Test debut against England at Napier 2007-08. His nine sixes in the second innings is a record for any player on Test debut.

However, the 36-year-old finished his Test career with 98 sixes, two short of centuries of sixes. He has equalled former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's six-hitting record during the first innings of his farewell Test.

Southee and Gayle now have an equal number of sixes - 98 - in Test cricket, only behind Adam Gilchrist (100), Brendon McCullum (107) and Ben Stokes (133).

"What we've seen is a guy came in as a young kid, he leaves the game as the respected husband, father, friend and leader of many people and he's grown up in the international spotlight and it's not easy to do and to do it and still maintain that authenticity of who you are as a person. It's a testament why he's held in the esteem that he is," McCullum concluded.