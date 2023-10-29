Men's ODI WC: 'Something within England team is definitely unsettled', says Eoin Morgan

New Delhi: Former England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has raised concerns over Joss Buttler-led side's morale and confidence ahead of Sunday's ICC Men's ODI World Cup match against hosts India, saying "there's something within the team that is definitely unsettled."

The defending champions were thrashed by nine wickets in their tournament opener against New Zealand, beat Bangladesh in their second match but have since been shocked by Afghanistan and hammered by a record margin by South Africa followed by a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which all but ends the team's title defence, as they struggling at the bottom of the standings with just one win in five outings.

"I've never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders. There's something within the team that is definitely unsettled," Morgan said on Sky Sports ahead of India clash.

"The method which they're trying to use and given the substantial nature in which they've lost the game(s). It is definitely called into question, the morale within the changing room and the confidence. It must be at its lowest that it's been for a considerable period of time now," he further said.

Morgan feels that England are as good as other team in the tournament but their performance has been par below. "When you look at the strength in depth, particularly with the bat, England are as good on paper as any other side in this tournament, but they haven't yet fired.

"They've made mistakes with selection. They've really struggled to find a balanced side and one that's effective enough to compete, never mind win this tournament. It's been unbelievably challenging for Jos and his team and they have to regain the confidence in the method that they've used for so long that has made them double world champions," he concluded.

England take on the home favourites and tournament hosts India at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.