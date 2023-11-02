  • Menu
Men’s ODI World Cup: Kohli overtakes Tendulkar's record of most 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year

Virat Kohli surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring more than 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring more than 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

The stylish Indian batter completed this milestone during the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli has now scored more than 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year eight times, overtaking the legendary Tendulkar’s erstwhile record of seven.

Kohli’s brilliance in ODI cricket came back in 2017 when he scored 1460 runs in 26 innings. With 1000+ runs in four consecutive years 2011, 20212, 2013, and 2014, Kohli managed to equal Tendulkar's record after 2017, 2018, and 2019 phenomenal performance with the bat.

After struggling with the bat in the year 2020, 2021, and 2022 Kohli with 82 runs inning against Sri Lanka now becomes the record holder of scoring the most 1000+ ODI runs in a calendar year.

Kohli scored a well-compiled 94-ball 88 with 11 fours and no sixes. Kohli now awaits another Tendulkar’s record of most ODI Hundreds with 48 under his belt.

Tendulkar who has scored 49 ODI Hundreds heads the record of most ODI Hundreds.

