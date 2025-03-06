Miller Criticizes Chaotic ICC Schedule After South Africa's Semi-Final Defeat

The Proteas team traveled to Dubai after their last group match against England. After India defeated New Zealand in the group match on Sunday (March 2), India's semi-final opponent became clear. With Australia confirmed as the team to face India in the semi-final, South Africa had to reach Pakistan immediately. According to the schedule, the second semi-final was to be held in Pakistan. As a result, South Africa traveled to both Dubai and Pakistan within 24 hours. After their semi-final defeat, Miller expressed his dissatisfaction with the chaotic schedule.

He did not blame the ICC schedule for his team's loss. Speaking at a press conference after the semi-final, Miller said, "The ICC schedule was not satisfactory for us. After the match against England, we had to fly to Dubai. We reached Dubai at 4 p.m., and then we had to leave at 7:30 a.m. to return to Pakistan. With a five-hour flight, we didn't have enough time to recover," Miller explained.

South Africa lost to New Zealand by 50 runs in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Middle-order batsman David Miller shone with a century, but it was in vain. At one stage, South Africa's defeat seemed certain, but Miller alone emerged as a warrior, terrifying the Kiwis. In the match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, he played a memorable inning, scoring a century in just 67 balls. Miller's innings included 10 fours and four sixes. This was the fastest century in the history of the Champions Trophy.