Miller Criticizes Chaotic ICC Schedule After South Africa's Semi-Final Defeat
David Miller expressed dissatisfaction with the chaotic travel schedule after South Africa’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, highlighting the lack of recovery time due to the team's travel between Dubai and Pakistan.
The Proteas team traveled to Dubai after their last group match against England. After India defeated New Zealand in the group match on Sunday (March 2), India's semi-final opponent became clear. With Australia confirmed as the team to face India in the semi-final, South Africa had to reach Pakistan immediately. According to the schedule, the second semi-final was to be held in Pakistan. As a result, South Africa traveled to both Dubai and Pakistan within 24 hours. After their semi-final defeat, Miller expressed his dissatisfaction with the chaotic schedule.
He did not blame the ICC schedule for his team's loss. Speaking at a press conference after the semi-final, Miller said, "The ICC schedule was not satisfactory for us. After the match against England, we had to fly to Dubai. We reached Dubai at 4 p.m., and then we had to leave at 7:30 a.m. to return to Pakistan. With a five-hour flight, we didn't have enough time to recover," Miller explained.
South Africa lost to New Zealand by 50 runs in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Middle-order batsman David Miller shone with a century, but it was in vain. At one stage, South Africa's defeat seemed certain, but Miller alone emerged as a warrior, terrifying the Kiwis. In the match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, he played a memorable inning, scoring a century in just 67 balls. Miller's innings included 10 fours and four sixes. This was the fastest century in the history of the Champions Trophy.