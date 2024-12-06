Mindley, Blades replace Joseph & Forde in Windies squad for ODIs vs Bangladesh

Basseterre (St Kitts): Fast bowlers Marquino Mindley and Jediah Blades have been included in the West Indies squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

The duo replaced Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph, who have been battling injuries and withdrawn from the playing group.

"The medical team on further assessment, determined that Forde must continue rehabilitation from a sustained injury (thigh injury). Additionally, Joseph is suffering from shin splints following the completion of the recent Test series and will be monitored by the medical staff ahead of future assignments," Windies Cricket said in a statement.

Mindley bagged the most wickets as a fast bowler in the Super 50 Cup 2024 to earn his maiden call-up. Blades, who is part of the West Indies Academy snared 14 wickets in the regional tournament to receive his first call-up to the squad.

All three ODI matches against Bangladesh will be held in St Kitts & Nevis, with the first contest on December 8 before further games on December 10 and December 12.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.