Moeen Ali and Meg Lanning awarded MCC's Honorary Life Membership

New Delh: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Thursday that it has awarded Honorary Life Memberships to Moeen Ali and Meg Lanning. The duo, who announced their retirement from international cricket in the last two years, have agreed to accept the Club’s offer of the coveted membership.

All-rounder Moeen made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2014 and in all, went on to play 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is for England, amassing 6,678 runs and clinching 366 wickets across all three formats. He won the Ashes twice, as well as 50-over and T20 World Cups and has a Test hat-trick to his name. Moeen also holds the record for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket for England.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be awarded Honorary Life Membership of MCC. To be listed alongside so many cricketing greats is truly humbling. I’m really thankful to the Club for this, as being made an HLM is very special. I always enjoyed playing at Lord’s and it was an incredible feeling to walk out at such a historic venue,” said Moeen

On the other hand, Meg made her debut for Australia at 18 and went on to a become one of their greatest batters across a 13-year career. She also captained Australia to win the 50-over World Cup, four T20 World Cups and Commonwealth Games gold medal. She scored 17 centuries across all three formats and skippered Australia in 182 of her 241 appearances, while scoring 8,352 runs in international cricket.

“I’m thrilled to be awarded Honorary Life Membership of MCC, becoming part of a prestigious Club and following in the footsteps of a long line of fantastic cricketers, both from Australia and around the world. It is a huge privilege, as it always has been to play at Lord’s both internationally and domestically, and I am honoured to accept the invitation,” said Meg.

With legendary fast-bowler Sir James Anderson presented with his honorary life membership by Mark Nicholas on the outfield at Lord’s, where he played his final Test match in July 2024, MCC has completed adding three members to its life members cohort in last 12 months. “With Lord’s preparing for its first international action of the new season, it is fantastic to see three more cricketers confirmed as Honorary Life Members of MCC.”

“The list of Honorary Life Members includes many of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, and this latest cohort are no exception. They have made immeasurable contributions to the game both on and off the pitch, and we are honoured to welcome them as Members of our Club,” concluded Claire Taylor, Chair of MCC Cricket Committee.