MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Celebration with Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva After CSK's IPL 2023 Title Win Video Goes Viral

On Monday (May 29), MS Dhoni led his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to a remarkable victory in the rain-affected final against the Gujarat Titans, securing his fifth IPL title as captain. Chasing a target of 171 runs, CSK achieved a thrilling five-wicket victory on the last ball of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a rain-curtailed summit clash, the Gujarat Titans were asked to bat first, and powered by Sai Sudarshan's impressive 96, they set a total of 214 runs for the loss of four wickets. However, rain interruptions affected the game.

When Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs, the entire CSK dugout erupted in jubilation, with numerous videos capturing their wild celebrations going viral. Jadeja himself was overjoyed and celebrated exuberantly, surrounded by his teammates who rushed onto the field to embrace him and share in the joy. CSK captain Dhoni was also filled with emotion after their historic triumph and lifted Jadeja in celebration of his match-winning contribution.

The players' families were present at the stadium for the final, and following CSK's victory, Dhoni shared the success with his wife and daughter. A heartwarming video, now widely circulated, shows Dhoni embracing his wife and daughter, with Ziva even being invited to join the CSK team in lifting the trophy.