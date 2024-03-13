Musheer breaks Sachin’s 29-year-old record

Mumbai: Musheer Khan broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-old record to become the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Aged 19 years, 14 days Musheer scored 255 balls hundred in the second innings of the Mumbai in the final. Sachin held the record for the youngest Mumbai batter to hit a Ranji final hundred when he scored twin centuries against Punjab in the 1994/95 season, a month short of his 22nd birthday, which helped Mumbai win the title.

Incidentally, Sachin was also present in the stands at the time when Musheer achieved the milestone, watching the youngster break his record.

Praising the Mumbai batters' efforts on day three, Tendulkar congratulated skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan for their partnership which solidified Mumbai's position in the match after losing early wickets. Tendulkar also appreciated Shreyas Iyer's effort with the bat.

“Mumbai displayed a lot more discipline, patience, and commitment in the second innings. First, a crucial partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan put Mumbai in a solid position. Then, Musheer’s stand with Shreyas Iyer has taken the game further away from Vidarbha,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram “Had a good time watching the game today with my friends and colleagues,” he further added.