No Tests in SA's 2025/26 home season; women’s team to host Ireland & Pakistan

New Delhi: South Africa will not be playing a men's Test match in the 2025/26 international home season schedule released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday. The major highlight of the schedule will be South Africa women’s teams hosting Ireland and Pakistan for white-ball tours.

Both series against Ireland and Pakistan will comprise of three T20Is and as many ODIs. South Africa will host Ireland from December 5-19, while Pakistan will be in the country from February 10 to March 1.

The series against Pakistan also marks the start of the first round of the new International Women’s Championship (IWC) cycle, leading up to the 2029 Women’s ODI World Cup. South Africa men’s, meanwhile, will play a five-match T20I series against West Indies from January 27 to February 6, before participating in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“We are looking forward to seeing our women take on Ireland and Pakistan. These tours not only provide our team with strong competition but also give our fans an opportunity to watch the Proteas Women compete at their favourite venues across the country.”

“Our international window for men's cricket is unusually shorter next season due to outbound bilateral tours to Australia, England, Pakistan, and India between August and December. The Betway SA20 will also take place before the T20 International series against West Indies, with both providing valuable game time ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA CEO.

In addition to the senior fixtures, the South Africa U19 Men will continue their preparations for the 2026 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a three-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh from July 17 – 22 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. South Africa ‘A’ will face New Zealand ‘A’ in three 50-over matches (August 30 – September 4) and two four-day matches (September 7-17) in Pretoria and Potchefstroom.

“We are also pleased to be hosting national development tours, with South Africa A tours a regular feature in our summer fixtures, along with the SA U19 tours, which are crucial for our national pipeline,” added Moseki.

Schedule:

South Africa vs West Indies (Men T20Is)

1st T20I – January 27, 2026, Boland Park

2nd T20I - January 29, 2026, Newlands Cricket Ground

3rd T20I - February 1, 2026, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

4th T20I - February 4, 2026, SuperSport Park

5th T20I – February 6, 2026, Wanderers Stadium

South Africa vs Ireland (Women’s)

1st T20I - December 5, 2025, Newlands Cricket Ground

2nd T20I - December 7, 2025, Boland Park

3rd T20I - December 10, 2025, Willowmoore Park

1st ODI - December 13, 2025, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium,

2nd ODI - December 16, 2025, St George’s Park

3rd ODI - December 19, 2025, Wanderers Stadium

South Africa vs Pakistan (Women’s)

1st T20I - February 10, 2025, JB Marks Oval

2nd T20I - February 13, 2025, Willowmoore Park

3rd T20I - February 16, 2025, Kimberley Oval

1st ODI - February 23, 2025, Mangaung Oval

2nd ODI - February 25, 2025, SuperSport Park

3rd ODI - March 1, 2025, Kingsmead Stadium



