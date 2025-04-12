'Not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English': Mohammad Rizwan

New Delhi: Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan said that he is not ashamed of his poor English speaking skills despite being trolled repeatedly for the same on social media.

The wicketkeeper-batter defended himself by saying that fluent English is not the demand of his job but cricket.

“I don’t care. I am proud of one thing and that is whatever I say, I say from my heart. I don’t know English. My only regret is that I did not get enough education, but I am not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English despite being the captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” Rizwan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference.

The right-handed batter further urged junior cricketers to complete their education so that they could speak English when required.

“The demand from me is cricket, not English. There is a regret that I did not complete my education, which is why I struggle in speaking English. I tell my juniors to complete their education so that they are able to speak good English,” Rizwan said.

“At the moment, Pakistan is demanding cricket from me. Pakistan is not demanding English from me. When it does, I will leave cricket and become a professor - but I don't have that much time,” he concluded.

Rizwan recently faced trolling on social media for his lack of fluency in English during his post and pre-match interactions on the New Zealand tour.

Rizwan will lead Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 which commenced on Friday. Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.







