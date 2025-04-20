Odisha FC announce squad for Kalinga Super Cup

Odisha FC have announced their squad for the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, a day ahead of their clash against Punjab FC, which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

The Kalinga Warriors, who were runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, are eager to return to action and take a step further this year.

The cup competition will take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for the second time, and kickstarts on Sunday. Odisha FC will begin their journey in the competition with an exciting opening match against Punjab FC.

The tournament will feature 15 premier clubs from across India, including 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and two I-League clubs. Unlike the last two years, the competition will be played in a knockout format, ensuring thrilling encounters as the teams vie for supremacy.

The champions of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 will be rewarded with a coveted opportunity to compete in the AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs, giving Indian clubs the chance to showcase their talent on the continental stage.

Ever since making their Kalinga Super Cup debut in 2023, the Juggernauts have been the team to beat in the competition. Champions in 2023 and runners-up in 2024, the Super Cup has been their favourite tournament.

Last year, East Bengal FC snatched the silverware, defeating Odisha FC 3-2 after a thrilling period of extra-time in the final. The Red and Gold Brigade ended their 12-year wait for a national trophy and are out to defend their crown on the same pitch.

Odisha FC Squad for Kalinga Super Cup 2025:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Anuj Kumar, Manas Dubey

Defenders: Narender, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Delgado (Spain), Mourtada Fall (Senegal), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Saviour Gama, Ricky Meetei, Subham Bhattacharya, Tankadhar Bag

Midfielders: Rohit Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Hugo Boumous (France), Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Narendra Naik

Forwards: Diego Mauricio (Brazil), Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rahim Ali, Aphaoba Singh, Rahul KP, Dorielton Gomes (Brazil)