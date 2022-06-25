One for grandkids,' Leicestershire's Roman Walker reacts to dismissing Virat Kohli

Leicestershire's young pacer Roman Walker has opened up on the wicket of Virat Kohli, saying it was a special moment for him.

The 21-year-old Walker trapped Kohli Leg Before Wicket (LBW) in the first innings of the four-day practice match underway between India and Leicestershire at Grace Ground, Leicester.

A full-length delivery swung away from Kohli led to the dismissal. Rishabh Pant, who is playing for Leicestershire in the practice game, caught the ball but Kohli was adjudged LBW after a loud appeal from Walker and his Leicestershire teammates.

Kohli was evidently disappointed with the umpire's decision. He had a chat with the umpire before walking away looking displeased.

Nevertheless, Walker got the big wicket for Kohli and eventually ended the innings with an excellent five-wicket haul. Walker bagged the five-for even before making his First-Class debut. He has so far played 13 T20s and two List A games, while he was a part of England's Under-19 side in 2018; although he played only one game in the tournament.

Walker finished with figures of 5 for 24 in 11 overs as India managed just 246 for 8 declared in the first innings.

"It was nice. You want to play against India when they come along. Surprised to take 5. It (Virat Kohli's wicket) was a nice moment for me. A couple of my mates texted me saying there's one for the grandkids," Walker told Foxes TV.

☝️ | Kohli (33) lbw Walker.@RomanWalker17 strikes again! This time he hits the pads of Kohli, and after a long wait the umpire's finger goes up. Out or not out? 🤔 🇮🇳 IND 138/6𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/adbXpwig48 👈🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/iE9DNCUwLO — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

Notably, Walker bowled along with India's talented duo Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna on either end.

"Yeah, they are great blokes. I mean, they talked to me almost every ball whenever there was room for a bit of advice. They have been really good with everybody, to be fair," he said, speaking of Bumrah and Prasidh.

Roman Walker: Was great fun to bat with Rishabh Pant

Walker not only contributed with the ball but also with the bat as he put up 70 runs with Rishabh Pant for the seventh wicket. The young Welsh player scored 34 off 57 deliveries and his knock included seven boundaries.

Speaking about Pant, Walker said that it was fun to bat with the Indian wicket-keeper, who struck 14 fours and a six in his 87-ball 76 for Leicestershire against Team India.

Rishabh Pant standing tall 👏👏Pant brings up a brisk half century as Leics move to 176/6 and trail by 70 runs 📸: @leicsccc pic.twitter.com/tU3u6PpdSb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2022

"It was great, he (Pant) has been great with our boys. He is great fun to bat with. He smiles whenever he plays a rogue shot. If he gets away with it, he laughs, if he doesn't, he laughs. It's a great thing to learn from the other end. Just talking to him about options, how to play different bowlers, very valuable," added Walker.

Team India will hope to make full use of the underway practice game as they will next head to Birmingham to play the rescheduled fifth Test against England, starting July 1 at Edgbaston. India were 2-1 up before the covid outbreak happened in the UK last year.