PAK v NZ: 'Great comeback for me,' says Sarfaraz Ahmed after 2nd Test ends in dramatic draw

Pakistan batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed played a crucial knock of 118 that helped the hosts draw the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

Playing Test cricket for Pakistan after three years, Ahmed now has struck three half-centuries and a hundred, his fourth in Test cricket, in his last four innings as Babar Azam and Co drew the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The second Test ended in a dramatic draw on Friday in Karachi. When bad weather halted the play at the National Stadium, Pakistan needed 15 runs for a win, while the BlackCaps were a wicket away from clinching the series 1-0.

"It was a great comeback, I've been part of the team for a long while, but I was waiting for a chance in the playing XI. The management gave me a lot of confidence when I went out to bat, thankful for everyone for keeping faith in me," said Ahmed in the post-match presentation.

Ahmed, who captained Pakistan across formats before being sacked due to his poor form in 2019, went on to add, "The plan was to play according to the merit of the ball, a few more runs here and there, the result could have been different. Batting in the 4th innings anywhere is a challenge and I think this is the best out of my four hundreds. Thankful for the support from the Karachi crowd, please keep supporting us in the upcoming ODI series as well."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also praised Ahmed, saying it was "heartening" to see the wicketkeeper-batsman make a memorable comeback.

"The plan was to be careful and assess according to the situation. Sarfaraz, Saud and Salman batted well. We just wanted to keep it simple and see where it takes us, we needed a big partnership and that's what we got in the middle-order. The game changed a bit after the dismissal of Salman Agha (we decided to pull the shutters down on the chase).

"As a captain, there have been quite some positives, we need to polish those well and continue doing well. It was a dream comeback from Sarfi bhai, we kept backing him and the way he did when the opportunity came, it's very heartening to see. This will lift his confidence immensely," added Babar after Pakistan secured a close draw.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Sarfaraz took the game away from us, says Southee



Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee also acknowledged Ahmed's contribution, saying the middle-order batter's innings took the game away from the visiting unit.

Southee, who recently took over the BlackCaps' charge after Kane Williamson stepped down, also stated that the intense last moments on the final day of the second Test were the "great end to ten days of pretty tough toil."

"We got ourselves to push for a win but Sarfaraz played with intent and took the game away from us in the second session. Funny game, we saw in the end it was still up for grabs. Sodhi's comeback after not playing Tests for a long time and he bowled very well and we are thrilled for him, Bracewell also bowled very well.

"We knew from the nature of the surface that things could happen late in the Test, but the way Sarfaraz batted took the game away from us. He was very busy and he was the difference or else the game could have gone the other way round. (On his outing as captain) You approach every Test to win. Tough tour to play 10 days on the same ground. We will try to chip in with some wins in the ODI's," added Southee.

Now the focus will turn to 50-over cricket as New Zealand and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting from Monday (Jan. 9). All three ODIs will be played in Karachi.