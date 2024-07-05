Pakistan Cricket Board announces home schedule; Bangladesh, England and West Indies to visit Pakistan

The Pakistan cricket team will host England, Bangladesh and West Indies and will also host a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa in the upcoming season. The tours are set to give Pakistan cricket a massive boost after international cricket had come to a halt in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs and nine T20Is in the 2024-25 season at home.



England will tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series in October 2024 while Bangladesh and Pakistan will play two Tests matches prior to England’s arrival.



The Test matches against Bangladesh will be played in Rawalpindi from August 21 to August 25 and in Karachi from August 30 to September 3. This will be Bangladesh’s first tour to Pakistan since 2020.



The Bangladesh series will start the international season in Pakistan and it will end with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, tentatively scheduled to be played on March 9, 2025.



After the Bangladesh series, England will travel to Pakistan to play three Test matches in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.



The first Test in Multan will be played from October 7 to 11 while the second Test in Karachi will be from October 15 to 19. Rawalpindi will host the third Test from October 24 to 28. England last played a Test series in 2022 and won the three-match series 3-0.



In early 2025, West Indies will play two Tests matches in Karachi (January 16 to 20) and in Multan (January 24 to 28). West Indies last visited Pakistan in 2006.



After the West Indies series, there will be a tri-series, an event that has become very rare on the international circuit, between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa. The tri-series, acting as a precursor and a preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will be played in Multan from February 8 to February 14.



The Pakistan Cricket Board has also altered the schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) so that it doesn’t clash with the ICC Champions Trophy. The PSL, which was always held in February and March since its inception in 2016, will now be held in April and May.



Apart from the home series, Pakistan will also visit Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa for nine ODIs as many T20Is and two Tests matches. The Tests against Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies are a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

