Proteas pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs with ankle injury

Cairns: South Africa have suffered a massive blow as premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia due to injury.

Rabada has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle, with scans on Monday confirming the injury.

"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle.

"The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff," Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

CSA have added teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka to the squad. He had earned a place in the 17-player ODI squad on the back of some impressive performances during the recent T20I series with the Aussies, where the left-armer collected nine scalps to finish as the leading wicket-taker across the series.

Nineteen-year-old Maphaka announced himself in asokid fashion as he claimed a career-best 4-20, combining raw pace with fearless intent Australia in the first T20I, where Proteas fell short in their pursuit of 179.

At 19 years and 124 days, Maphaka created history by becoming the youngest bowler from a full-member cricket nation to take four wickets in a T20I match.

The left-arm pacer has been rapid since bursting onto the global stage at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Maphaka has played in two Tests and as many ODIs, with nine more T20I outings to his name, yielding three, five and 15 wickets, respectively in his short career so far.

He was also recently crowned the T20 Challenge Player of the Season at the CSA Awards 2024-25 after a stellar campaign in the domestic tournament

The opening match of the three-game series will be held in Cairns on Tuesday, with the series then switching to Mackay for the final two clashes.