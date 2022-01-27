Ravindra Jadeja is not a 'reckless kid' anymore, can solve India's middle-order woes: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has said Ravindra Jadeja is not a "reckless kid" anymore and can solve India's middle-order woes in the 50-over format.

Jadeja is currently recovering from a knee injury and hence he has not been included in India's squad for a limited-over series against West Indies, starting next month.

"Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is," the Indian cricket board said in an official release.

Bowling all-rounder Jadeja, who made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in 2009, has represented India 168 times in the 50-over format. He has scored 2,411 runs at an average of 32.58. He has also picked up 188 wickets with 5 for 36 being his spell so far in an ODI.

"Jadeja is ready to bat at No.6. In fact, he is batting so well that he can play at No.5 as well. He is using his brain and is not that reckless kid anymore," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Jadeja, who averages over 30 in both ODIs and Tests, in recent times has received praises for his improved performances with the bat in the lower middle order.

"He is someone who is winning games with the bat. In fact, in white-ball cricket, his stronger suit is his batting," added Karthik, who last played for India back in 2019 during the Cricket World Cup.





India sorely missed Jadeja's all-round skills in their recent tour to South Africa, where they lost both Test and ODI series. In the white-ball series, India tried Venkatesh Iyer at No. 6 but his lack of experience on the international level had more to say. As a result, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer was dropped from the upcoming home series against West Indies.



India and West Indies are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series followed by a three-T20I series. The ODIs are scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and the T20Is at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.