Ricky Ponting backs Fraser-McGurk to be an all-format player

New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting has urged selectors to include Jake Fraser-McGurk in the national team across all three formats following the youngster's explosive performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Sheffield Shield and One Day Cricket for South Australia.

The 21-year-old made his international debut in the ODI against the West Indies at the SCG last Sunday in the series opener. He blasted 41 off 18 balls, including 31 from a seven-ball onslaught that included three sixes in the final ODI of the series, an innings that prompted Ponting to declare with confidence the batter could be an all-format player for Australia.

"I think he's been talked about for a number of years, to be honest. He burst onto the scene here in Victoria, but he didn’t get much more opportunity after that. He moved states this year to South Australia where he's done some pretty amazing things in Shield cricket and in One Day Cricket,"

"I mean, he got that 100 off 29 balls against Tasmania … I just think that sort of talent doesn't come around all that often. You can see guys go out and play, you can see guys make runs, but sometimes it's how they do it that really stands out and some of his Big Bash innings this year were remarkable," Ponting told SEN 1170 Mornings.

Moreover, Ponting went on to compare Fraser-McGurk’s sharp rise to David Warner, who played One Day and T20 cricket for New South Wales before becoming an all-time great in all three formats.

“David Warner burst onto the scene in a very similar manner. He played some One Day cricket for New South Wales and T20 cricket for New South Wales before being picked in the Australian T20 team. I was at the other end in his first game against South Africa at the MCG and he made Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and these guys look like they were club bowlers.

“That’s where his (Warner’s) international sort of career started. There were some doubts about whether he could turn himself into a really good Test player but have a look at what he did with that early exposure and getting into the system nice and early. I can see a very similar path for Jake," Ponting said.

Noting Fraser-McGurk's potential, Pontin was in no doubt that the 21-year-old batter can play Test cricket for Australia.

"Let's fast-track him. It's not like telling the Australian selectors anything that they don't know. I think they know they've got a highly talented youngster here who could easily play all three formats of the game for Australia."

“But I just think the sooner that you can get these guys into all three formats - and I'm talking about Test cricket as well, I think in 12 months’ time he could find himself in the Test team. That's the sort of talent I think that he's got, and we'll wait and see how it plays out in the near future.”

Following the completion of the ODI series, Fraser-McGurk is back playing with South Australia in the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield.

--IANS

bc/