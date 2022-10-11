Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president; Jay Shah to continue as secretary

Roger Binny, one of India's 1983 World Cup heroes, is reportedly set to become the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years, will make way for Binny at the Board's AGM on Oct. 18.

Binny is expected to be elected as the next BCCI chief unopposed, while Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal is set to be IPL Chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters on Tuesday. Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI secretary.

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, will also replace Ganguly as India's representative at the all-powerful ICC Board.

"I have filed nomination for the post of vice-president, Roger Binny has filed nomination for the president, Jay Shah has filed for secretary and Ashish Shelar for treasurer. As of now, the situation is that all will be appointed unopposed," said Shukla while interacting with the media.

The decision to make Binny the 36th BCCI chief was taken after hectic rounds of discussions over the last one week.

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah also said that nominations for all the posts have been filed. "I do not think there will be an election," he added.

All office bearers from various parts of the country from different associations filed nominations for different positions on the board at the BCCI meeting held on Tuesday at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.

Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer which means that he won't become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. He was supposed to take up the role with support from Sharad Pawar faction, according to PTI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.

Whether BCCI will contest for the ICC chairmanship hasn't been decided as yet.

"An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up," a BCCI source told PTI.

Ganguly, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, attended many meetings with the powers that be in New Delhi. While Ganguly was keen to continue as BCCI President, he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution," the BCCI source said.

"Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky-clean image. He resigned from the selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention," the BCCI source added.

After Ganguly rejected IPL chairmanship, the board offered the role to Dhumal, who has been known to be one of the most efficient men in the last BCCI cabinet.