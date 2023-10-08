Live
- Rohit-Ishan becomes second Indian opening pair to get out on duck in World Cup
- Researchers discover new roadmap to beat bowel cancer
- If BJP is afraid of anyone, it is Lalu Prasad Yadav, says Tejashwi Yadav
- US suspects several Americans either killed or taken hostages in Gaza
- Punjab CM meets Sanjay Singh's family, says BJP scared of Opposition
- Rajasthan: Congress to begin assembly poll campaign from Oct 16
- 24 researchers of UoH figure in the Global top 2% of highly cited researchers
- 5 effective classroom management strategies
- How can one make zero-odour homes
- Annual Sports meet concluded at NASR
Just In
Rohit-Ishan becomes second Indian opening pair to get out on duck in World Cup
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan named themselves in the history book when they became the only second Indian opening pair after Sunil Gavaskar and K Shrikanth, to get out on duck in a World Cup match, here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan named themselves in the history book when they became the only second Indian opening pair after Sunil Gavaskar and K Shrikanth, to get out on duck in a World Cup match, here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Ishan Kishan replaced Shubhman Gill in the opening slot and went back to the pavilion on the very first ball of his, driving an out-swinging delivery of Mitchell Starc. He got caught out in the first slip by Cameron Green.
Rohit Sharma was trapped in front of the stumps on the third ball of the second over by Josh Hazlewood. Rohit took a review but it went all in vain, as the ball was hitting the top of the bails showing the Umpire’s call.
On the final ball of the same over, Shreyas Iyer played a delivery straight into the hands of David Warner at short cover, making history for Indian cricket as for the first time three of India’s top four batters registered ducks in an ODI innings.
It was in 1983 when both the India batters got out for a duck in an ODI World Cup match. Playing against Zimbabwe, Sunil Gavaskar was dismissed for a 2-ball duck by Peter Rawson. His attacking opening partner Kris Srikkanth played 13 balls without scoring and was dismissed by Kevin Curran.