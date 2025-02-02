  • Menu
Sachin Tendulkar Urges Young Indian Cricketers to Stay Focused Amid Distractions

Sachin Tendulkar Urges Young Indian Cricketers to Stay Focused Amid Distractions
Sachin Tendulkar advises young Indian cricketers to stay focused and avoid distractions, urging them to value their opportunities and contribute to the game’s growth.

At the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards 2025, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urged young Indian cricketers to remain focused and not let external distractions derail their careers.

Tendulkar was honored with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony in Mumbai. The iconic cricketer, still holding records for the most runs in Tests and ODIs, and the unparalleled achievement of 100 centuries, shared his insights with the upcoming generation of players.

During his speech, Tendulkar emphasized the importance of valuing opportunities and staying grounded. “There will be distractions, but don’t let them disrupt your career. Appreciate everything you have, take care of your game, and behave in a manner that takes the sport and the country forward,” he said.

He also reminded them that even in the face of challenges, they must remember the importance of focusing on their craft and making the most of their careers. "There’s plenty of cricket left in you. Go out, give your best, and make the most of every opportunity,” Tendulkar added.

