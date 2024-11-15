Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma Shine: Record-Breaking Feats in 4th T20I Against South Africa

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma Set New Records as India Dominates South Africa

India's in the history books with a sensational batting performance in the 4th T20 International against South Africa. With great application and skill, the Indian team set the 2nd highest target for their rivals in the batting department and clinched what will be remembered as another memorable inning.

India's second-highest total in T20I cricket. Their biggest total ever against South Africa. Hundreds from both batters, a 200-plus record partnership, as many as 23 sixes being hit, crowd members not safe, and the opposition bowled out for peanuts. Pure box office! India has been flirting with that 250 mark in this series for a while, and they have finally crossed it. The openers provided a flying start, and even after the fall of Abhishek's wicket, there was no turning back. The second game's protagonist teamed up with the thirds to put on a show for the Johannesburg crowd.

Both matched each other shot for shot and competed on who would reach their hundred first. While Tilak was off to the races as he farmed most of the strike at the death, Samson also had his moment. South Africa was once more indisciplined and sloppy, superordinary in each department. Now, their batters need to overshadow that Samson and Tilak show, But if they can, that would be one of the greatest chases ever. Let's see the SA batting.

India creates history in T20Is.

Partnership of Unbeaten 210 Between Sanju Samson & Tilak Varma

Highest for 2nd wicket or below for any team in all T20Is

Highest for any wicket for India

Highest for any wicket vs SA

The highest total in a T20I between two Full Member sides

297/6 India vs Bangladesh Hyderabad 2024

283/1 India vs South Africa Johannesburg 2024 * (Today)

278/3 Afganisthan vs Ireland Dehradun 2019

267/3 England vs West Indies Tarouba 2023