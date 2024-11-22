Saurabh Netravalkar, Unmukt Chand, Dwayne Smith and Rahkeem Cornwall headline USPL

Hyderabad: USA cricketers Saurabh Netravalkar, Unmukt Chand, West Indies cricketers Dwayne Smith and Rahkeem Cornwall headline the upcoming third season of the United States Premier League (USPL), which will kick-off at the Broward County Stadium in Florida from November 22.

Six franchises – Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, New York Cowboy – will vie for the top honours as the third season gets underway from Friday. The final is slated to be held on December 1, with three matches scheduled on each day, with the exception of the opening day and the semifinals day.

Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles will play the first match on the opening day while the second match on Friday will see Maryland Mavericks and Atlanta Blackcaps play against each other.

Dwayne Smith, known for his explosive batting will play for Maryland Mavericks while Rahkeem Cornwall, a hard-hitting all-rounder, will lead Atlanta Blackcaps.

Netravalkar, who made waves during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, will play for New Jersey Titans while former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand will play for California Golden Eagles.

Cornwall said it was an honour to lead Atlanta Blackcaps and they are looking forward to the tournament. “It is an honour for me to lead the Atlanta Blackcaps. It is a good group of guys and we are looking forward to the tournament. Last season, we reached the semifinals and I feel things can go a bit further this year,” Cornwall said on the eve of the opening match.

The swashbuckling player added that his team is prepared well for the grind. “I think preparations are good and the players are ready to play competitive cricket. It is just a matter of time as we want to perform well in the tournament,” he added.

Jaideep Singh, the founder and chairman of USPL said the league aims to make it a memorable season for players and fans. “The USPL season 3 is a celebration of cricket, bringing together global talent and local stars to compete at the highest level in America. We are committed to making this season a memorable one for players and fans alike,” Singh said in a media statement.