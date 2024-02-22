Shami's IPL 2024 Exit: Gujarat Titans Face Crisis with Ankle Injury

In a major setback for the Gujarat Titans, pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a left ankle injury requiring surgery in the UK, a BCCI source confirmed. Shami's absence deals a blow to GT, already coping with the loss of skipper Hardik Pandya, who moved to Mumbai Indians.



Gujarat Titans, despite their commendable performances in 2022 and 2023, now face the challenge of navigating IPL 2024 under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill. Shami, pivotal in GT's success with 20 wickets in 2022 and an impressive 28 wickets in IPL 2023, will be sorely missed.

While GT is yet to make an official announcement, they have the option to pick a replacement from the list of unsold players in the December IPL auction, with the replacement's base price capped at Shami's.

Shami's injury has raised concerns over the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) injury management program. The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played in the ODI World Cup final in November.

The decision to opt for surgery, following failed injections in London, questions the effectiveness of NCA's conservative approach. Shami's recovery timeline casts doubt on his return before India's Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, with eyes set on the crucial away series against Australia.

Critics argue that a direct choice of surgery by NCA could have been more prudent, considering Shami's value as a key asset for the Indian team, especially in crucial overseas tours like Australia. The unfolding developments add intrigue to the dynamics of injury management in Indian cricket.

Stay tuned for further updates on Mohammed Shami's recovery journey and Gujarat Titans' strategies to cope with this unexpected blow in IPL 2024.