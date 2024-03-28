Sharfuddoula becomes first Bangladeshi umpire to be included in ICC Elite Panel

New Delhi: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid has become the first umpire from Bangladesh to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires following the International Cricket Council’s annual review and selection process, said the governing body on Thursday.

Sharfuddoula has been on the International Panel since 2006 and his first international appointment as an umpire came in an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010.

He has been an on-field umpire in 10 men’s Test matches, 63 men’s ODIs, and 44 men’s T20Is, apart from featuring in the same capacity in 13 women’s ODI matches and 28 women’s T20I games.

Sharfuddoula, whose assignments include the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018, said in a statement that he was excited about his inclusion in the Elite panel, after the retirement of Marais Erasmus from the panel.

“It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments.”

“I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me.”

Sharfuddoula was elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by a selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan (Chair), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, retired New Zealand umpire Tony Hill, and consultant officiating expert Mike Riley.

Meanwhile, the Elite Panel of Match Referees has been reduced from seven members to six, with Chris Broad not included in the panel for the 2024-25 season. Broad, who had been on the panel since 2003, has refereed 123 Test Matches, 361 ODIs, and 135 Twenty20 Internationals, as well as 15 Women’s Twenty20 Internationals.

He also officiated in four ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, and two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups. “Chris Broad has been a valuable member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over many years and has performed his role with distinction.”

“He was prepared to take difficult calls in the best interests of the game and was respected by players and officials from all over the cricketing world. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished contribution to the game.”

“I would also like to congratulate Sharfuddoula for his inclusion on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and to acknowledge his achievement of being the first umpire from Bangladesh to be selected on this panel. This is a well-deserved reward for many years of consistent performances in international matches and ICC tournaments,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Executive.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: David Boon (Australia), Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies).