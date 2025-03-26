Shreyas Iyer Puts Team First as PBKS Triumph Over Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer had the chance to mark his debut as team leader with a century in their Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Instead, he opted to prioritize additional runs for his team, entrusting middle-order batter Shashank Singh to accelerate the scoring in the final overs.

Shashank delivered a crucial unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls, propelling Punjab Kings to a formidable total of 243/5 after Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill elected to field. Iyer, acquired by Punjab for Rs 26.75 crore after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title last year, remained unbeaten at 97 off 42 balls, striking five boundaries and nine sixes.

During the mid-innings break, Shashank spoke with former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri, shedding light on Iyer’s mindset. According to Shashank, Iyer highlighted focusing on maximizing the team’s total rather than reaching a personal milestone.

“Right from the first ball, Shreyas told me, ‘Shashank, don’t think about my hundred. Just play your shots and take us as close to 250 as possible.’ That speaks volumes about his leadership,” Shashank, one of PBKS’ two retained players ahead of the mega auction, said.

Shastri commended Iyer’s approach, remarking, “That’s the right attitude in a team sport.” His comment, though not explicitly naming anyone, appeared to contrast with past incidents involving other high-profile cricketers.

Shortly after Shashank’s statement, a clip from IPL 2019 resurfaced on social media, showing Virat Kohli declining a second run while batting on 96 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The video, widely shared online, reignited discussions on individual milestones versus team strategy.

After Punjab’s 11-run victory, Iyer reflected on his innings and acknowledged Shashank’s late blitz as pivotal in setting a high target.

“Scoring 97 not out in the first game is a great start, but Shashank’s 44 off 16 balls was crucial. We set a benchmark for our approach this season,” the 30-year-old said.

Punjab Kings begin their campaign on a strong note, while Iyer’s unselfish leadership sends a clear message about the team’s collective ambitions for the season.