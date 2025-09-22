  • Menu
Shubman Gill: Game Speaks, Not Words – India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Shubman Gill: Game Speaks, Not Words – India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4
Shubman Gill: Game Speaks, Not Words – India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Highlights

Shubman Gill leads India to a 6-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, proving the team responds with performance on the field, not words.

India defeated archrival Pakistan by 6 wickets in their Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

The match saw some high-octane moments on the field, as Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made gestures towards Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill and got into minor altercations.

Despite this, Abhishek and Shubman laid a strong foundation for India’s victory by scoring runs in the powerplay.

Post match, Shubman Gill took to X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Game speaks, not words.” He also shared a few pictures from the game.

