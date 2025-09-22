Live
- Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police Reply On Bail Pleas In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
- Nifty set to retest record high in coming months, could touch 27,000 by March 2026: Report
- Supreme Court issues notices on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & others in 'larger conspiracy case'
- Stock market ends lower after volatile session amid IT selloff, H-1B visa concerns
- Market indices reflect global concern even as India steps up US negotiations
- PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple
- NHRC Seeks Action on Ranbir Kapoor’s Vaping Scene in 'The Bads of Bollywood'
- Monsoon lingers on in MP, heavy rain alert issued for Sep 25-26
- Govt warns firms against not passing GST cuts to consumers
- Gaming Gadgets Under ₹20,000: Mobile Gamers in India Should Check it Out
Shubman Gill: Game Speaks, Not Words – India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4
Highlights
Shubman Gill leads India to a 6-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, proving the team responds with performance on the field, not words.
India defeated archrival Pakistan by 6 wickets in their Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.
The match saw some high-octane moments on the field, as Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made gestures towards Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill and got into minor altercations.
Despite this, Abhishek and Shubman laid a strong foundation for India’s victory by scoring runs in the powerplay.
Post match, Shubman Gill took to X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Game speaks, not words.” He also shared a few pictures from the game.
Next Story