Shubman Gill: Game Speaks, Not Words – India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

India defeated archrival Pakistan by 6 wickets in their Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

The match saw some high-octane moments on the field, as Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made gestures towards Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill and got into minor altercations.

Despite this, Abhishek and Shubman laid a strong foundation for India’s victory by scoring runs in the powerplay.

Post match, Shubman Gill took to X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Game speaks, not words.” He also shared a few pictures from the game.