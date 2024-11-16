Shubman Gill Sustains Thumb Injury Ahead of Perth Test; Devdutt Padikkal Joins Test Squad

Shubman's Gill hurt his left thumb during India's intra-squad training session at the WACA on Friday, so his attendance in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth is unknown. Gill had to leave the pitch and be sidelined for the whole session as the event happened when he was fielding in the slips.

Gill's injury will be thoroughly assessed by the Indian team management to see how it would affect his availability for the first Test, set to start at the Optus Stadium on November 22.

India's Batting Order's Uncertainty

Gill, who has been batting third in recent games, was also seen as a backup opener with Yashasvi Jaiswal should skipper Rohit Sharma miss the first Test for personal reasons.

Given the damage, Devdutt Padikkal - who has been touring Australia with the India A team—has been requested to remain on with the Test team. Padikkal joining the main team or staying as a reserve player is still unknown, however.

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Second Child.

Rohit Sharma's availability for the Perth Test is also dubious at this time. Friday was Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh delivery of their second child. Rohit had already informed the BCCI and selectors about his possible absence for the first game of the series.

Although India recently 3-0 ODI whitewash of New Zealand, reports suggest Rohit had thought about training with the group in Australia before coming back to India for the birth. Whether he will be in Perth in time for the first Test is currently unknown.

KL Rahul and Various Choices

India's batting worries become more apparent when KL Rahul suffered an elbow blow on the opening day of the training game. Rahul stayed off the pitch Saturday and did not bat after the incident.

India also has other opening options such Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been on the extended team in Australia.

Gill's Training Performance:

Gill hitting twice on Friday showed good form earlier in the week, despite the ailment. After getting bowled at gully off Navdeep Saini's delivery, he scored 28 runs in his first run-through and followed it up with an undefeated 42.

As India prepares for the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy, crucial players' health and availability hang in the balance, hence casting doubt on their batting order.