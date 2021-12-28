Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been tested positive for the new coronavirus in Kolkata. The former India captain has been hospitalised to the Woodlands sanitarium in Kolkata with minor symptoms. Croakers didn't wanted to any kind of chances that will lead to threat with the famed cricketer, so he was admitted to the sanitarium on Monday night. Genome sequencing will be performed on his blood samples to see if he has infected with the Omicron variation or not.



Sourav Ganguly was seen with some celebrities similar as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Yash Raj, Babul Supriyo, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and others at the premiere of Bangla megastar and TMC MP Dev's rearmost film Tonic on December 24.

A BCCI source said that last night, he was brought to Woodlands Nursing Home. He was given medications and is now stable.

Ganguly has been brought to the sanitarium three times this time, the most recent being in January when he was rehabilitated doubly after suffering of casket pain. Ganguly had a heart attack while exercising at his house in Kolkata and had to get a right coronary angioplasty. He endured analogous casket symptoms 20 days latterly, egging the alternate round of angioplasty on January 28. Two stents were fitted in two highways during the procedure. While in March, Ganguly returned to work and was completely vaccinated against Covid-19. He was fully vaccinated and was travelling outside countries as per needs to fulfill all the professional work.

Meanwhile, Snehasish Ganguly, his older brother, had tested positive for COVID earlier this year.