SRH captain David Warner may not play in the BBL this season: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner could skip Big Bash League (BBL) due to bio-bubble fatigue.

BBL's 10th edition is set to get underway in Australia from December 3 and it coincides with the start of Australia's home summer, where they will face off against India in Test and limited-overs series.

Warner, who represents Sydney Sixers in the BBL, is expected to get two to three-week window after the India series before playing in the BBL, which is due to end in February. However, Warner's manager James Erskine has said that his client could be forced to miss the BBL due to restrictions on the bio-bubble due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not to do with the money, it's to do with whether he wants to do it. I haven't discussed it with him but I would think he's more than likely to spend time with his family than in the BBL. The fact we haven't had the conversation probably tells me he won't," Erskine was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Warner has been in IPL's bio-bubble along with SRH in the UAE since the first week of September. The SRH captain will have to remain away from his family for close to six months if he plays in the BBL. However, Warner had spent quality time with his family before competitive cricket resumed in June.

Earlier in July, Warner had admitted that the pandemic has forced him to rethink his career in competitive cricket.

"Obviously three daughters and my wife, who I owe a lot to, has been a big part of my playing career. You've always got to look out for your family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, you've got to weigh up these decisions," Warner had said in an interview.

Warner's SRH has clinched two wins in four matches, while the skipper himself has not been in his best of form, having scored 115 runs in four innings at an average of 28.75. SRH are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2020 points table.