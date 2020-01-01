SSGF, Telangana win over Karnataka counterpart

Hyderabad: SSGF Telangana registered massive 133 runs win over SSGF Karnataka in finals of prestigious inaugural Edition of "Bharat Ratna Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Sub-Junior National Cricket League -2019" played at SKN Cricket Academy, Boduppal, Hyderabad. The event is being organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) to commemorate 47th death anniversary of first Governor-General of independent India , Chakravarti Rajagopalachari

Later in a day veteran cricket coach Masood Farooqui & Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja (Principal, Crescent Model English School & Secretary, SSGF) graced the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Farooqui said Rajaji was the first recipient of India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. Rajaji vehemently opposed the usage of nuclear weapons and was a proponent of world peace and disarmament, he added.