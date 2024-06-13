Kuwait fire tragedy: NBTC announces ex-gratia payment of Rs 8 lakh for kin of its deceased workers

Kochi: NBTC, the company which owns the labour camp at Mangaf in Kuwait which was recently gutted in a massive fire that left 49 dead, on Thursday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 8 lakh each for the families of the deceased workers.

The company is co-owned by KG Abraham, a Keralite who has varied business interests in the Middle East and also owns a five-star hotel in Kochi.

In a press release issued on Thursday the firm expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the employees who passed away.

“We will pay to the family of every employee who passed away Rs 8 lakh. Besides, we will pay out the insurance when the claims are received. We will always be with the families and will offer employment to members in the family and other help,” said NBTC.

Meanwhile, apart from the Rs 5 lakh compensation announced for the next of kin of the deceased by the Kerala government, business magnates MA Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai will be giving aid to the families also.

While MA Yusuf Ali will give Rs 5 lakh each, Ravi Pillai has announced he will be giving Rs 2 lakh each and this will be directed through the Norka department.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George is slated to arrive in Kuwait later in the day.