NTR's 'Devara' Set for Grand Global Release!

Devara, starring man of masses NTR, has been progressing with full force. Directed by the masterful Koratala Siva, this movie promises to be a global spectacle. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.

Today, the team announced a new release date for this highly anticipated film. This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, "Devara: Part 1," on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. This date is perfect for a big pan-India release, promising to captivate audiences across the nation.

The announcement has only added to the buzz surrounding "Devara." With NTR's powerful screen presence and Koratala Siva's directorial prowess, fans can expect a cinematic spectacle that blends intense action with a gripping storyline. NTR plays the title role in "Devara," with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. Devara is a highly anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers.