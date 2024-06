Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka inaugurated Ashwapuram Busy Kothur Pump House Power Supply

Badradrikothagudem distic: Ashwapuram mandal of Bhadradrikottagudem district Ammagaripalle Busy Kothur Pump House Power Supply started by Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, Pump Hose Sitarama Project Canal Works, a group of Ministers inspected, Dummugudem Dam, Water Drainage Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, VyasayaDepartment Minister Tummala Nageswarao, Information Minister Pongaleti Srinivasa Reddy, Khammam MP Ramasayam Ragharam Reddy, District Collector, Khammam CC, Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu, Kothagudem MLA Kunnamuneni Sambasivarao, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkatarao, Vaira MLA Ramadasu Naik OSD Saimanohar, dsp Winder Reddy, etc. Seethamma project areaExamined.