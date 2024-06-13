Kothagudem 1 Town Police seized 186 kg of ganja worth Rs 75,00,000/

Bhadradri Kothagudem District: Kothagudem 1 Town PS According to reliable information today Kothagudem 1 town SS Vijaya along with his staff was doing vehicle checking at the under bridge near Kothagudem bus stand at around 2.00 pm three persons swift dezire TS17J4458They were found suspicious in the car number Anu and the said car was thoroughly checked. When the car was searched, a total of 93 packets weighing 186 kgs worth 75 lakhs were seized and seized.

Karunakar disclosed the details. 1).Penugonda Narasimhulu, S/o. Rajaiah, 20yrs, Driver, R/o. Ellampet, Machareddy Mandal, Kamareddy District. 2).Kuncham Laxman, S/o. Shankar, 24yrs, Occupation: Agriculture, R/o. Ellampet, Machareddy Mandal, Kamareddy District. 3).Bhukya Laxman, S/o. Sriram, 20yrs, R/o. Nandi Thanda, Machareddy Mandal, Kamareddy District