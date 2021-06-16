Steve Smith replaces Kane Williamson as No. 1 Test batsman, Virat Kohli climbs to No. 4

Australia batsman Steve Smith reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Test rankings announced on Wednesday.

He has returned to the pole position for the first time since the Boxing Day Test last year. He pushed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to second place ahead of his side's World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, starting June 18 in Southampton. Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli jumped to the fourth spot.

"Williamson, who missed the second Test against England at Edgbaston due to injury after scoring 13 runs in the drawn first Test at Lord's, has slipped five points behind Smith's 891 rating points. This means that Smith has been at the top for 167 Tests played worldwide in total, only behind Garry Sobers (189 matches) and Viv Richards (179 matches)," read a press release from International Cricket Council (ICC).



BlackCaps' fast bowler Matt Henry, who was named the Player of the Match for picking three wickets apiece in both the innings in Edgbaston, has earned his career-best 307 points and is placed 64th in the bowlers' rankings. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel also gained his career-high points count of 323.



The ICC rankings also included the first Test between West Indies and South Africa in St Lucia. Quinton de Kock finished in a joint-12th position with India's No.3 Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, while Proteas' opening batsman Adrian Makram also progressed two slots to grab No. 14 rank among Test batters.



"South Africa's pace bowlers too have made rapid strides after the huge win. Formerly top-ranked Kagiso Rabada has gained two spots to reach the seventh place after a five-wicket haul in the second innings, Anrich Nortje is up into the top 30 for the first time in his career finishing with seven wickets in the match, while Lungi Ngidi is up 14 places to 44th position with a first-innings five-wicket haul," according to ICC's release.

