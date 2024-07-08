Stubbs to bat at No.3 for South Africa in West Indies Test series, says coach Conrad

Johannesburg: South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs is all set to bat at No.3 in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, confirmed head coach Shukri Conrad. Stubbs has been a regular in white-ball cricket for South Africa but will now get a chance to cement himself in the Test side through the series against West Indies to be played at Trinidad and Guyana from August 7-19.

“Tristan will bat at No.3 for us…that’s how highly I rate him. Aiden (Markram) and Tony (de Zorzi) will open and Temba (Bavuma) and Bedders (David Bedingham) will be at four and five. Technically Tristan is one of the best around. He’s a helluva player, the type of player I want at the top of the order.”

“He’s the type of cricketer I want at the top of the order, he’s got all the makings of a top-class No.3 batter. I certainly wouldn’t be giving someone something to do that they aren’t capable of. I’m not hanging him out to dry. Technically he is one of the best around. It’s unfair that people see him as just a white-ball player.”

“I know it's a different format, but if you look at the way he commanded his space during the World Cup, he has imprinted himself on games. We have eight Tests, he’ll get a really good run. I have to keep an eye on the future with this Test squad and he is definitely part of that future,” said Conrad to reporters.

Speaking about giving a call-up to batter Matthew Breetzke, who has a first-class average of 37 and is coming off a domestic season where he averaged 46 in first-class cricket, Conrad said, “Matt’s done really well domestically in the last couple of years. He can open the batting and play anywhere in the top order.”

“We have eight Tests to give ourselves the best chance at (qualifying for the final of the World Test Championships) and we probably need to win seven. But every Test series will be challenging. The West Indies are a different kettle of fish in their own country,” he concluded.