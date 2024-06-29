T20 WC Final: 'India will win the final against SA', says Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi: The entire country is sending their best wishes and prayers to Team India as they prepare to take on South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter which could potentially end India’s 11-year title drought in ICC tournaments, India star batter Virat Kohli’s childhood coach and Dronacharya awardee Rajkumar Sharma spoke to IANS in an exclusive conversation and shared his thoughts on the side’s performance so far.

Excerpts from Rajkumar Sharma's interview:

Q. What are your thoughts on India reaching the finals of the T20 World Cup?

A: It is a very happy occasion and I really hope that the ongoing drought of ICC trophies will finally come to an end. We will hopefully end the drought this time around and be world champions.

Q. Do you think that South Africa will prove to be a tough challenge for team India?

A: Given the performance of the Indian team, I am fully confident that India will perform well and win this match because they haven't lost a single match in the entire tournament. Considering the form of all our players, I am certain that India will win this final.

Q. What are your thoughts on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and his performance?

A: He has done a fantastic job as a captain. He has led from the front and the team is expressing themselves and playing like a unit. Everybody is assigned their job and fortunately, all the players are completing their tasks. I send my best wishes to team India and hope that we win today.