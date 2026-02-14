T20 WC: West Indies vs Nepal, USA vs Namibia - Match Previews

New Delhi: West Indies would look to seal their top spot in Group C and register a hat-trick of wins when they face minnows Nepal at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The crucial match will start at 11:00 AM.

On the other hand, Nepal would be hoping to end their quest for the first World Cup win and make a comeback after back-to-back losses in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies started their tournament on a high note with a 35-run win against Scotland. The 2016 champions continued the momentum in their next match, when they beat two-time champions England by 30 runs.

The Nepal cricket team posed a great challenge to England in their opening match before falling short narrowly by just 4 runs. However, Rohit Poudel's team went off the track in the next match against Italy, where they suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss. Now they will be hoping to put their campaign back on the rails against the West Indies.

Squads:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

Head-to-head record between Nepal and the West Indies

Total matches played: 3

Nepal won: 2

West Indies won: 1

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

Nepal: W, W, W, L, L

West Indies :L, L, W, W, W

26th Match: USA vs Namibia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3:00 PM

The United States of America (USA) would like to end their campaign with a win and give them an outside chance to grab the Super 8 spot when they face Namibia in their last group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Namibia will look to register their first win in the ongoing tournament after suffering two losses at the start. Namibia first went down to the Netherlands, who registered a seven-wicket win, and then the defending champions handed them their second defeat in Group A.

The USA started their campaign against India, where their bowlers stunned the defending champions at the start, reducing them to 77/6. But Suryakumar Yadav hammered an unbeaten 84, and the Indian bowlers then struggled against the US batters and won by 29 runs. In the second match, Pakistan beat them easily by 32 runs. Monank Patel's team then made a comeback in the third match and registered their biggest win in the tournament by beating the opposition with a margin of 93 runs.

Squads:

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

USA: Monank Patel (wk/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Andries Gous

Namibia vs USA Head-to-Head record:

Total matches played: 2

Namibia won: 0

USA Won: 2

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

Namibia: W, L, W, L, L

USA : W, W, L, L, W



