T20 World Cup: Ashwin's experience in Australia will be handy for India, says Vettori

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori has praised Ravichandran Ashwin, saying the off-spinner's experience in Australia will be handy for India in the T20 World Cup.



Australia are the host of the T20 World Cup and the tournament is due to begin on Oct. 16 and will go on till Nov. 13.

Even though spinners have a low-profile role Down Under, the Indian squad still has plenty of spin options in Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Axar Patel.

Ashwin joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He scored 191 runs with the bat, while he picked up 12 wickets as well as RR made it to the final but lost to newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT).

"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India," Vettori, who is in India to play the second edition of the Legends League Cricket, told reporters.

"He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions," the 43-year-old added.

Ashwin has so far played five T20Is in Australia, where he has picked up five wickets with 2 for 28 being his best figures. Overall, the 35-year-old bowler has bagged 66 wickets in 56 T20Is for India.

India will be without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering after undergoing surgery. Vettori reckons that Ashwin will be able to fill in Jadeja's shoes in the marquee event.

"India does have a plethora of spin bowlers, a lot to choose from. The fact that most of the spinners are all-rounders as well I think that sets him apart and give the team a good balance," said Vettori.

Slow bowlers' key to success in Australia is topspin release, says Daniel Vettori

The legendary spinner also went on to state that the key for the slow bowlers to succeed in Australia is to bowl a lot of top-spin, like Australia's Nathan Lyon.

"The best chap to see would be Nathan Lyon and the way he bowls on Australian wickets. His ability to get bounce through topspin, I think that's where he sets himself apart. In countries like New Zealand, Australia, and England to a lesser degree, it's about the drift and the amount of topspin you get on the ball.

"Someone like Lyon has been so successful, because of his seam release. It's almost a topspin release and he gets that bounce. In the sub-continent, you can rely on the wicket doing a bit more work for you. But the key to success in Australia is the ability to probably get more topspin than side spin which happens more and more in the sub-continent," Vettori explained.

Talking about India's future in the spin bowling department, the former BlackCaps cricketer said, "Particularly when you see those legends at the top, the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja in Test cricket and their ability to transition through all three formats, so many young spinners aspire to that level.

"I can't talk much about the young group coming through but the Indian spin group is in good hands because of the players that I've mentioned. Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar coming through as well on the back of the IPL so when they play for India in pressure situations they are ready to succeed."

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Oct. 23 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). These two sides recently faced off against each other twice in the Asia Cup, with both teams winning a game each.